SOHC men's 4th XI battle away with a bare XI on their way to defeat at Culm Vale

PUBLISHED: 07:16 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:16 13 December 2019

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's fourth team travelled to Exeter to take on Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets, writes Andrew Coley.

With only 10 players available, it was likely to be a challenge to compete against a well-organised ECVH B team.

The home side came away with a 6-1 win, but SOHC played well, although the result leaves them near the bottom of South East Two.

It was a valiant effort by the 10 men of SOHC after captain Dan Weedon had two players withdraw from the side on Saturday morning, having only had 11 to start with.

He managed to drum up one more player and the 10-man team passed the ball well and applied pressure at times, but ECVH scored regularly in both halves.

SOHC did give themselves a chance when Richard Lucas levelled the scores at 1-1 but ECVH quickly responded and controlled much of the game after that.

Although the fourths occupy a space near the bottom of the division, the spirit in the side is always positive and it's great to see the youngsters performing well against the more experienced players.

Tomorrow (Saturday) sees the halfway stage of the South East Two campaign reached.

The final game for the SOHC men's 4th XI before the festive break sees them in home action against a Chard B side that sit eighth in the table, four places and 11 points above them.

Most Read

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

‘Unsustainable’ Sidford physiotherapy centre could downsize if plans get approval

Sidford's physio centre could be downsized. Picture: Google

Late-night shopping event hailed as a ‘huge success’ by Sidmouth chamber

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping 2019. Picture: Travelworld Sidmouth

Skatepark upgrade set for 2020 as town council told planning permission not needed

Designs for the new skatepark in Sidmouth. Picture: Maverick Industries

