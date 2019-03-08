Advanced search

SOHC men’s 4th XI edged out by Chard

PUBLISHED: 09:25 22 March 2019

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3172. Picture: Terry Ife

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3172. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

It has not been the most successful season, to say the least, for SOHC men’s 4th XI, and again, the side lost to the odd goal when they entertained a 10-man Chard side at Ottery, writes Andrew Coley.

Once again, but sadly in defeat, the team played some good hockey, but, despite enjoying good periods of possession, the side was not able to capitalise on it when they got near the opposition area and it was Chard that took the lead, somewhat against the run of play.

On one of their rare forays into the SOHC area, a goal-bound shot was prevented from crossing the line by an errant foot and Chard converted the penalty flick that was awarded.

SOHC then put together some good moves which resulted in Woody Thorp scoring the equaliser from close range.

The youngsters continued to show their skills throughout the match and veterans Martin Millar and Andy Dockley put in solid performances.

Despite their best efforts, SOHC conceded another goal in the second half and despite putting some pressure on the visitors’ goal, were unable to score again.

On Saturday (March 23) the fourth team travel to Taunton Vale, for their final game of the season.

