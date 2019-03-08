Advanced search

SOHC 4ths score three away goals but end up beaten by top-of-the-table Chard

PUBLISHED: 09:38 08 November 2019

Sidmouth & Ottery 1st mens team at home to University of Exeter. Ref shsp 46 18TI 4446. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth & Ottery 1st mens team at home to University of Exeter. Ref shsp 46 18TI 4446. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's fourth team put in a great performance against a top-of-the-table Chard side, but came out on the wrong side of a 5-3 score line, writes Andrew Coley.

With 15 players at his disposal for the contest, captain Dan Weedon worked out a rough rolling substitutes plan to keep as many players as fresh as possible.

Unfortunately, SOHC made a slow start that was punished by a slick home side that struck twice inside the first 10 minutes. However, once SOHC settled into the contest they matched the league leaders in a lot of the play.

The younger members of the side acquitted themselves well, with Will Harris, Charlie Piper and Lawrence Walker working well together in midfield.

There were also good performances from Elliott Bowyer, Matt Jeacock, Sam Lefebvre and Kishan Prasad.

Chard extended their lead to three before Nigel Dupain got one back from a short corner.

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Chiefs in Friday night action at North Petherton

The Sidmouth RFC Blackmore clubhouse during the televising of the 2019 rugby World Cup final. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Otterettes boss speaks about the derby win and looks ahead to Sunday’s game

Sidmouth men edged out in County Over-60s League meeting with Isca

Bowls.

Sidmouth Rose Bowl and Rose Basket meeting success for Angela Coles

Golf generic picture

SOHC 4ths score three away goals but end up beaten by top-of-the-table Chard

Sidmouth & Ottery 1st mens team at home to University of Exeter. Ref shsp 46 18TI 4446. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists