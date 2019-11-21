SOHC men's 4th XI see two-goal slip as they lose to Taunton Civil Service

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's fourth team let slip a 2-0 lead as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Taunton Civil Service in a South East Two meeting.

SOHC began the game on the front foot, controlling long passages of play and it was no more than their adventure and industry deserved when Richard Lucas opened the scoring with a good shot from the edge of the area.

This was followed up soon after by Steve Ellison, who was well placed to put the ball in the back of the goal.

However, Taunton CS started to gain greater control and they halved the deficit before the break.

In the second half, SOHC continued to push forward with confidence but could not convert their possession into goals.

As the half progressed, so Taunton got one back and as the match neared the end, they scored again to win 3-2.