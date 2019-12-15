SOHC men's 4th XI toppled by Chard B in final outing before festive break
PUBLISHED: 12:50 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 15 December 2019
Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's section played their last two games before Christmas in South East Two and in both cases it was against teams from Chard.
Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff Webber
The thirds travelled to Chard A who are joint top of the division and it was the home side that got the points with Chard winning 5-2.
In the reverse fixture, where SOHC fourths played at home against Chard B, it was a similar result with the visitors winning 4-2.
The goals for the fourth team were scored by Richard Lucas and Andy Coley.
The results leave the third team in a mid-table position with half the fixtures played for the season.
The fourth team are second bottom but on the same points as Bridgwater C.
