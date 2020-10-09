SOHC men’s and ladies’ XI action for Saturday October 10

There is action for both Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men and women’s teams tomorrow (Saturday).

The men’s teams are engaged in a series of home friendly matches against East Devon whilst, for the ladies, they are travelling to Mid Devon to face teams from White Eagles.

The men’s 1st XI entertain East Devon 1st XI at Sidmouth (1.30pm).

The other games are being played at Ottery St Mary with the men’s 2nd XI having a 12.15pm start for their meeting with East Devon A/B while that game is followed by the SOHC 3rd XI taking on East Devon B/C with that game starting at 2pm and then the men’s 4th XI entertain a team drawn from East Devon with that match getting underway at 3.30pm.

For SOHC ladies there are three matches being played at the Culm Valley Leisure Centre in Cullompton with the 1st XI into action first, taking on White Eagles 1st XI at 11am.

Next up it’s a combined SOHC 2nd and 3rd XI taking on White Eagles II (12.30pm) and finally it’s the 4th XI taking on White Eagles II with that game starting at 2.00pm.