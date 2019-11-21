SOHC men's second XI net second successive victory

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 2nd XI were 3-2 winners when they entertained Yeovil & Sherborne.

Due to a venue mix up, the opposition started the game with only 10 men and the home side punished them as goals were scored from short corners by Ade Brooker and Josh Cressall.

Once the visitors were restored to a full complement they got a goal back when a long through ball was not dealt with, but the two goal margin was restored before the break when Jon Mutter drilled the ball home from another short corner allowing SOHC to troop off at the break with a 3-1 advantage. After the break there was just one further goal, scored by the visitors, but much of the second half was played in the opposition half and the SOHC were guilty of spurning number of good chances. However, some disciplined and organised defensive play enabled them to see the game out to secure a second successive South East One victory.