Advanced search

SOHC men's second XI net second successive victory

PUBLISHED: 12:43 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 21 November 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 2nd XI were 3-2 winners when they entertained Yeovil & Sherborne.

Due to a venue mix up, the opposition started the game with only 10 men and the home side punished them as goals were scored from short corners by Ade Brooker and Josh Cressall.

Once the visitors were restored to a full complement they got a goal back when a long through ball was not dealt with, but the two goal margin was restored before the break when Jon Mutter drilled the ball home from another short corner allowing SOHC to troop off at the break with a 3-1 advantage. After the break there was just one further goal, scored by the visitors, but much of the second half was played in the opposition half and the SOHC were guilty of spurning number of good chances. However, some disciplined and organised defensive play enabled them to see the game out to secure a second successive South East One victory.

Most Read

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidbury CC honour the stars of a superb title winning campaign

Edc Chester receives the Sidbury CC Clubman of the Year award. Picture:SIDBURY CC

SOHC men’s 4th XI see two-goal slip as they lose to Taunton Civil Service

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7458. Picture: Terry Ife

Tavistock mare wins opening point-to-point race of the new season at Dunsmore

P2665-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point.;

Dartmoor Hillies set for a Super Sunday at Exeter Races

Purdey Caygill on Moscow Mule and Archie Pearce Catch Me If You Can, both of whom will be racing on Sunday.

Late Provis try and Alner conversion seal Sidmouth girls thrilling U15 Cup victory

Sidmouth RFC Under-15 girls team. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists