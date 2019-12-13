SOHC men's third facing 'top four' clash in final game before the festive break

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

The SOHC men's third XI took their South East Two goal tally to 47 with an 8-1 win over basement side Bridgwater C.

The win, a seventh in 11 league games this season, sees SOHC fourth in the table with one game to play before the halfway stage of the season is reached.

This Saturday the third XI reach that halfway mark with a visit to a Chard A side that will start the game sitting joint top, nine points better off than SOHC.