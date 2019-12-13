Advanced search

SOHC men's third facing 'top four' clash in final game before the festive break

PUBLISHED: 07:18 13 December 2019

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

The SOHC men's third XI took their South East Two goal tally to 47 with an 8-1 win over basement side Bridgwater C.

The win, a seventh in 11 league games this season, sees SOHC fourth in the table with one game to play before the halfway stage of the season is reached.

This Saturday the third XI reach that halfway mark with a visit to a Chard A side that will start the game sitting joint top, nine points better off than SOHC.

Most Read

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

‘Unsustainable’ Sidford physiotherapy centre could downsize if plans get approval

Sidford's physio centre could be downsized. Picture: Google

Late-night shopping event hailed as a ‘huge success’ by Sidmouth chamber

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping 2019. Picture: Travelworld Sidmouth

Skatepark upgrade set for 2020 as town council told planning permission not needed

Designs for the new skatepark in Sidmouth. Picture: Maverick Industries

Most Read

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

‘Unsustainable’ Sidford physiotherapy centre could downsize if plans get approval

Sidford's physio centre could be downsized. Picture: Google

Late-night shopping event hailed as a ‘huge success’ by Sidmouth chamber

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping 2019. Picture: Travelworld Sidmouth

Skatepark upgrade set for 2020 as town council told planning permission not needed

Designs for the new skatepark in Sidmouth. Picture: Maverick Industries

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Courtney goal earns Ottery St Mary a first away point of league season

Misc sport. Ref mhsp 37 18TI 0970. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery Development XI net another clean-sheet win

Ottery 2nds at home to Bow 2nds. Ref shsp 50 19TI 6040. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC men’s third facing ‘top four’ clash in final game before the festive break

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Sidmouth Town thirds bag second successive victory as Cherries get picked off

Goal!

SOHC men’s 4th XI battle away with a bare XI on their way to defeat at Culm Vale

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists