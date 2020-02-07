Advanced search

SOHC men's third XI battle well in defeat to ECVH

PUBLISHED: 08:55 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:55 07 February 2020

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 3rd XI travelled to Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets (ECVH) in Exeter and ended up on the wrong end of a 4-0 score line, writes Andrew Coley.

Although some of the regulars were unavailable, the side started the game with some control on the play but despite applying pressure in the opposition area, they did not manage to get many shots on goal.

And almost against the run of play, it was ECVH who took the lead with a swift passing move up the pitch.

The thirds battled on but two goals in two minutes, late in the half put Hornets in control going into the break.

In the second half, captain Simon Olive swapped positions with Steve Harris, and for a time, the side was able to create some chances, but the home side was up to the task of keeping a clean sheet.

There was one further goal score by the hosts who were denied further by some excellent SOHC defending.

Most Read

REFUSED: Ottery farm’s bid for on-site coffee shop would ‘detract from viability’ of town centre

Plans to build a coffee shop at Knightstone Farm in Ottery have been refused. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Elderly man injured in Sidmouth town centre road accident

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Most Read

REFUSED: Ottery farm’s bid for on-site coffee shop would ‘detract from viability’ of town centre

Plans to build a coffee shop at Knightstone Farm in Ottery have been refused. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Elderly man injured in Sidmouth town centre road accident

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town hosting Brixham at Manstone Lane on Saturday

Ilfracombe Town v Sidmouth Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

Otterettes battle superbly but suffer more cup woe at hands of Buckland Athletic

Lucas nets two more as SOHC men’s 4th XI are beaten at home

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC men’s third XI battle well in defeat to ECVH

Otterton net third successive victory

Football on pitch
Drive 24