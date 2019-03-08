SOHC men's 1st XI beaten at Yeovil & Sherborne

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 1st XI suffered a 4-0 defeat when they visited Yeovil and Sherborne for their latest Conference South outing.

The home side was well drilled and controlled much of the play although SOHC played better in the second half.

There was also a defeat, albeit a narrow one for the SOHC men's second team, who went down 1-0 to Chard. This was a frustrating match throughout for SOHC who were unable to create many clear cut chances. After this defeat, SOHC men's 2nd team remain in the bottom half of South East One.

The men's fourth team also went down, but they did battle very well against South East Two table-topping Chard who eventually beat them 5-3.

The SOHC scorers were Nigel Dupain, Charlie Piper and Woody Thorp.

The team battled hard, but were beaten by a team in form and, after this defeat, they remain near the bottom of the division.