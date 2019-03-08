Advanced search

SOHC men's 1st XI beaten at Yeovil & Sherborne

PUBLISHED: 09:37 06 November 2019

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 1st XI suffered a 4-0 defeat when they visited Yeovil and Sherborne for their latest Conference South outing.

The home side was well drilled and controlled much of the play although SOHC played better in the second half.

There was also a defeat, albeit a narrow one for the SOHC men's second team, who went down 1-0 to Chard. This was a frustrating match throughout for SOHC who were unable to create many clear cut chances. After this defeat, SOHC men's 2nd team remain in the bottom half of South East One.

The men's fourth team also went down, but they did battle very well against South East Two table-topping Chard who eventually beat them 5-3.

The SOHC scorers were Nigel Dupain, Charlie Piper and Woody Thorp.

The team battled hard, but were beaten by a team in form and, after this defeat, they remain near the bottom of the division.

Most Read

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Road closures announced for Tar Barrels 2019

Ottery Tar Barrels 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

We will remember them – Sidmouth students’ record Remembrance Day song and music video

Pupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth College

Ottery’s young barrellers ready for another ‘awesome’ evening of Tar Barrels

Ottery Tar Barrel sub committee with Barrel Rollers of the year 2018 ,Will Creek,Baden Strawbridge,Hayley Blackmore and Barnaby Hardwick. Ref sho 44 19TI 3133. Picture: Terry Ife

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Most Read

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Road closures announced for Tar Barrels 2019

Ottery Tar Barrels 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

We will remember them – Sidmouth students’ record Remembrance Day song and music video

Pupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth College

Ottery’s young barrellers ready for another ‘awesome’ evening of Tar Barrels

Ottery Tar Barrel sub committee with Barrel Rollers of the year 2018 ,Will Creek,Baden Strawbridge,Hayley Blackmore and Barnaby Hardwick. Ref sho 44 19TI 3133. Picture: Terry Ife

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

SOHC men’s 1st XI beaten at Yeovil & Sherborne

Present Man bids for a hat-trick on Badger Ales Chase Day at Wincanton

Horse racing generic picture

‘Enough is enough’, says Liberal Democrats’ Parliamentary candidate championing ‘Stop Brexit’ campaign

Eleanor Rylance

Beer guest house on sale for £795,000

Colebrooke Guest House, Beer. Picture: Humberts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists