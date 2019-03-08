Advanced search

SOHC men taste defeat for the first time this league season

PUBLISHED: 10:52 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 24 October 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery men's fourth team versus Taunton Vale E. Picture: Harriet Coley

There was defeat for the first time this season for the SOHC men's 1st team as they went down by the odd goal in five to Old Bristolians in a Conference South Division match.

Just as had been the case in their previous game, SOHC fell behind to an early goal.

However, the response was again positive and, after putting together some neat passages of play they levelled early in the second half with a finish from Josh Miller.

There were chances at both ends before good play from Chris Bishop down the right saw him ultimately link up well with Nick Mansfield and, when Bishop pulled the ball back from the bye line, Mansfield applied the finish to put SOHC 2-1 up.

The game did not end that way though for twice, late on, Old Bristolians scored from two short corners to take the points.

The men's 2nd XI went down 5-1 in their meeting with East Devon. With short numbers - the 2nds had a bare eleven for the game and began with 10 after a player was late arriving, they took the lead with a Harvey Charlesworth goal. Before they were restored to a full complement of players they conceded and a series of short corners saw the home side ultimately claim a comfortable 5-1 win.

The men's third team also had a bare 11 for their meeting with ECV Hornets. However, their patched up team served up a terrific all-round performance as they secured a fourth win in five South East Two outings. After a closely contested first half, SOHC took the lead with a goal from Charlie Piper. However, parity was then restored by Hornets, but it was no more than SOHC deserved when Matt Offer-Hoar rifled the ball home with a reverse stick shot to seal a 2-1 success.

The men's fourth XI went down 4-1 on their visit to Taunton Vale VI. Throughout the game there were some good passing moves and what was predominantly a young SOHC side, impressed with their skills and determination. The home side struck first, but SOHC responded well and applied regular pressure on the home side, winning more short corners than in the rest of the season put together!

It was from one of the short corners that they equalised with Paul Baker the scorer. The home side restored their lead before the break and, as SOHC began to tire in the second half, the home side, who had plenty of substitutes to call on, took advantage, scoring twice more.

