SOHC round-up from matches played on the opening day of a new league season

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3172. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A look at the scores from the opening day league matches for the Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) teams.

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men’s first team opened their league campaign with an away defeat against PGSOB.

The side travelled to Plymouth but lost 3-1.

The men’s third team played at home against Mid Somerset A, with the visitors coming out with a 2-3 win.

In Sedgemoor 1, the ladies’ second team won away at White Eagles, 2-4.

On matchday two of the new league campaign (Saturday, October 31), the men’s first, second and third teams all take on sides from Yeovil and Sherborne.

The fourth team travel to Mid Somerset.

On the ladies’ side of the club, the first team travel to Minehead, while the second and third teams take on each other in Sedgemoor 1.

The fourth team play at home to Exe 5 in Sedgemoor 2.