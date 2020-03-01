SOHC round-up - ladies net all-round success, not so for the men's XIs

The Sidmouth & Ottery 1st team at home to Yeovil & Sherborne. Ref shsp 08 20TI 8480. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' first team continued their all-conquering form in their Sedgemoor Division One recording yet another double-figure success, beating hosts Chard 10-1.

Goals from Lizzie Nancekivell (1), Maisie Pritchard (2), Ella Davies (2), Taz Murray (2), Jasmine Scott (2), Frankie Forsyth (1) saw the ladies to a 14th straight league win.

In what has been, to date, a superb season, the ladies 1st XI have now scored 112 goals in those 14 league games - conceding just 10!

This latest success meeans they continue to sport a six pointg lead at the top of the table and, with just four games remaining, victory this coming Saturday over visiting Exe III, who sit second, will leave the team needing just one more victory to be crowned champions.

SOHC ladies' second XI were also victors as goals from Megan Thompson-Summers and Diana Dormor saw them to a 2-1 win over Taunton Vale 4.

This result has seen SOHC ladies' 2nd XI climb one place in the Sedgemoor Division One table where they sit seventh with five games of their league campaign still to be played.

With the fourth team not playing on the final Saturday of February, a 100 per cent record of wins for the ladies' teams was chalked up thanks to the third XI winning 5-3 away at Exe V.

This latest win means that SOHC thirds stay second in the Sedgemoor Division Two table and, while the title looks to be now beyond them, a top two finish remains very much 'on the agenda'.

If it was win, win, win for the ladies teams then sadly, it was a different tale for the men's XIs.

SOHC men's 1st team were edged out 2-1 in their Southern Conference meeting with University of Exeter D.

This latest result leaves the side sitting ninth in the table, but, with the games running out in the campaign, they remain well clear of the bottom two.

The men's 2nd XI were in South East One action claiming a point from a 1-1 draw at Yeovil and Sherborne A. The SOHC goal was scored, following a short corner, bt Euan Webber.

The point means the 2nd XI sit fifth in the table.

In South East 2, the third team lost 0-4 at home to Mid Somerset.

As a result, the side is seventh in the table.

Meanwhile, the fourth team lost 7-0 away at Taunton Civil Service.

Results over recent weeks means the SOHC side is firmly rooted at the foot of the table.

The weekend action is not over with the men's fourth team playing a Sunday home against top-of-the-table Chard in a rearranged fixture postponed from two weeks ago when Storm Dennis hit the area.

The ladies' first team are also in Sunday action when thety travel to meet Plym Valley II in a Devon Trophy game.

And an SOHC mixed team will be taking on Winchester at Sidmouth in an EH Mixed Tier II game which kicks off at 1.15pm.

Full fixture details are available at http://sidmouthandotteryhc.co.uk/