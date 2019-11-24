SOHC Saturday round-up - ladies 1st XI win again and it's five wins out of eight across the senior teams

A round-up of how the Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) teams fared on the penultimate Saturdayt of November.

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' 1st XI sit team sit six points clear at the top of Sedgemoor Division One following an eight win in as many outings, enjoying a 4-1 victory over third placed Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets (ECVH).

The ladies' second team, who play in the same division, are currently at the opposite end of the table, albeit one place off bottom spot, following a 5-2 defeat to Taunton Vale III.

The ladies third team moved three points clear at the top of Sedgemoor Division Two following their 3-2 win at ECVH II.

On what was a good day in general for the SOHC ladies teams, the fourth team also enjoyed success as they won 5-2 at home to Okehampton III.

This latest win for the fourth team sees them sitting six points clear of basement dwellers White Eagles III. Hannah Trude scored a hat-trick for the fourth team and the other goals were scored by Sam Parkyn and Karhys Flemmington.

In terms of the SOHC men's teams, there was another defeat for the first team who continue to find life tough in the Conference South, This latest reversal was 2-0 at home to Duchy.

The men's second team enjoyed a fine 2-0 win on their visit to West Dorset A and their latest victory, achieved thanks to goals from Harvey Charlesworth and Josh Cressall, sees them maintain a mid-table slot in South East One.

The men's third team scored a nap hand as they won 5-2 against Yeovil and Sherborne B. What's more all the goals were scored by the younger players in the team with both Tom Jeacock and Woody Thorp each bagging a brace and the other goal was netted by Alfie Crick.

The men's fourth XI went down to a narrow 2-1 reversal on their visit to Minehead where their goal came from a short corner routine involving Paul Baker and it was Richard Lucas who got the final touch.