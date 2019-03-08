Advanced search

SOHC teams all in action this Saturday

PUBLISHED: 08:28 20 September 2019

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

This weekend sees league hockey return for Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club.

Not all the teams will play league hockey this Saturday, indeed, it's just the one game, but that does involve two of the club teams with the men's C and D teams meeting at Ottery St Mary (2pm) to contest the opening South East Two game of the new campaign.

All the other club sides play friendly matches with their leagues set to kick-in over the next two weekends. As for the friendly action, for the men; the first XI travel into Exeter to meet St Luke's and the A team host East Devon at Sidmouth (noon). For the ladies; the 1st XI are in action away at Cullompton with a 10.30am start for their meeting with ECVH. The 2nd and 3rd XIs are both in action at Ottery and both take on teams from Ashmoor with 3rd XI taking on Ashmoor II (11am) and the 2nd XI play Ashmoor (12.30pm).

The ladies' fourth XI are in action at Sidmouth with a 10.30am start for the meeting with ECVH II.

