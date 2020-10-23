Advanced search

SOHC teams back in league action this Saturday - all the opening day matches

PUBLISHED: 09:17 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 23 October 2020

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7448. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7448. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club launch a new league season tomorrow (Saturday) with all eight of the club teams in action.

The men’s 1st team begin a new Conference South campaign with a trip to Plymouth to take on PGSOB with the match being played at Marjons (12.15pm).

The men’s 2nd XI entertain Chard A at Ottery (2pm) and that game is followed by the SOHC men’s third XI entertaining Mid Somerset A (3.30pm).

The men’s 4th XI are away to Taunton CS A with that game being played at Bishop Fox’s School with a 1pm start time.

In terms of the SOHC ladies’ teams, the 1st XI begin a new Central Division campaign with a home game against Taunton Vale II with the match being played at Ottery (12.15pm).

The ladies’ 2nd XI travel to Tiverton where there is an 11am start for their game against White Eagles II.

The ladies’ third XI host Taunton Vale III at Sidmouth (10.30am) and the ladies’ 4th XI travel to take on Taunton Vale IV with that game starting at 10am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town boss on Saturday action: ‘We must guard against becoming part of a headline’!

A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT

Sidmouth annual Pro’s Day success for Yvonne Anning and Amy Moore

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth Town net seven in midweek win over Torrington

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery first team without a game owing to opposition Covid-19 positive test

Action from the Ottery St Mary pre-season meeting with Axminster Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Ottery St Mary to host first point-to-point meeting of new campaign - but without a crowd

Point to point action