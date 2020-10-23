SOHC teams back in league action this Saturday - all the opening day matches

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton.

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club launch a new league season tomorrow (Saturday) with all eight of the club teams in action.

The men’s 1st team begin a new Conference South campaign with a trip to Plymouth to take on PGSOB with the match being played at Marjons (12.15pm).

The men’s 2nd XI entertain Chard A at Ottery (2pm) and that game is followed by the SOHC men’s third XI entertaining Mid Somerset A (3.30pm).

The men’s 4th XI are away to Taunton CS A with that game being played at Bishop Fox’s School with a 1pm start time.

In terms of the SOHC ladies’ teams, the 1st XI begin a new Central Division campaign with a home game against Taunton Vale II with the match being played at Ottery (12.15pm).

The ladies’ 2nd XI travel to Tiverton where there is an 11am start for their game against White Eagles II.

The ladies’ third XI host Taunton Vale III at Sidmouth (10.30am) and the ladies’ 4th XI travel to take on Taunton Vale IV with that game starting at 10am.