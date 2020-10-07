SOHC teams enjoy positive results

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:59 07 October 2020

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7476. Picture: Terry Ife

Three of the four men’s sides played against Bridgwater, with two home fixtures and one away.

The men’s first team won 4-2 at home, with the match played in persistent rain.

Under the Covid restrictions that are in place, the third team had to wait for the pitch to be cleared before taking on Bridgwater B, in a match that ended at 1-1.

In the meantime, the men’s second team travelled to Somerset and claimed a 2-2 draw against Bridgwater A.

On the women’s side of the club, the ladies’ first team, which was so successful last season, beat Okehampton 3-4 in an away fixture.

The ladies’ seconds claimed a 1-1 draw at home to Ashmoor.

The only defeat of the Day was for the ladies’ fourth team, who went down 6-3, in an away fixture against Isca and Exeter University sixth XI.

Neither the ladies’ thirds nor the men’s fourths had fixtures.

All the sides are due to play this weekend with friendly matches against East Devon for the men’s sides and White Eagles for the ladies.

