SOHC teams gearing up for a new league campaign

PUBLISHED: 17:09 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 20 August 2020

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7448. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7448. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) have received details of their men’s teams fixtures for the 2020/21 season.

The club is fielding four men’s teams and all four will all be in action on the opening day of the new league campaign, Saturday, October 24.

The 1st XI will once again grace the Conference South and they begin with a trip into Exeter to University of Exeter C.

The A team will play in the South East One division and they begin with a trip to Chard.

The men’s B (third XI) are in home action on the opening day, entertaining Mid Somerset A in a South East Two match and, also in that division, SOHC men’s C (4th XI) are away at Taunton Civil Service A.

The club are also fielding four ladies XIs in the coming season, but the fixtures have yet to be released.

The ladies’ 1st XI will grace the Central division while both 2nd and 3rd XIs will play in Sedgemoor One and the ladies’ 4th XI will be playing in Sedgemoor Two.

Find out about all things Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club at www.sidmouthandotteryhc.co.uk

