SOHC - who plays who on the first Saturday of November

Men's hockey. Picture: Harriet Coley Archant

Tomorrow (Saturday) three of the SOHC men's teams and three of the ladies teams are in league action.

Then men's 1st XI have a Conference South game away at a Yeovil & Sherborne side that sit sixth, one place above SOHC who are, of course, yet to lose in the league this season.

The men's 2nd XI, currently seventh in South East One are in home action. They take on Chard at Ottery with the game kicking off at 2pm. Both teams have similar records this season having each won two of their five games so far and are separated in the table by goal difference.

There's no game for the men's third XI, but the fourth team have a huge challenge! They currently sit rock bottom of the South East Two table and are tasked with visiting the team that sit top. Chard A have won all five of their games so far this season and they will be very confident of making it six from six in a match that is being played at Holyrood School (12.30pm).

The ladies 1st XI are in home Sedgemoor League action when they entertain win less Chard at Sidmouth (noon). Chard have lost three of their four games so far this season and drawn the other while SOHC are one of three teams in the division still sporting a 100 per cent record.

The ladies 2nd XI are in away action at Taunton Vale IV (10am) and the third XI have a 10.30am start for their Sidmouth meeting with Exe V. The ladies 4th XI are without a game.