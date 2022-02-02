Solid Sidmouth draw but a tough day for the Otters

It is now four games unbeaten and a fine start to the new era at Sidmouth Town, as the Vikings battled to a gritty 0-0 draw at Elburton Villa in the South-West Peninsula League.

After scoring six in successive games against Plymouth Marjon and Dartmouth, this was a very different type of match and the Sidmouth defence stood up to the physical challenge presented by Elburton, with Matt Webb named as man of the match for his display in the heart of defence.

The Vikings welcome bottom club Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police to Manstone Lane on Saturday and a massive opportunity to close the gap on teams like Honiton, Torridgeside and Crediton.

While things are looking brighter for Sidmouth, the opposite is happening at Ottery St Mary, as they crashed to a painful 13-0 defeat at home to a powerful Torpoint side. The Otters travel to Torridgeside this weekend.