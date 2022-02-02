News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Solid Sidmouth draw but a tough day for the Otters

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:24 AM February 2, 2022
A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT

A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

It is now four games unbeaten and a fine start to the new era at Sidmouth Town, as the Vikings battled to a gritty 0-0 draw at Elburton Villa in the South-West Peninsula League. 

After scoring six in successive games against Plymouth Marjon and Dartmouth, this was a very different type of match and the Sidmouth defence stood up to the physical challenge presented by Elburton, with Matt Webb named as man of the match for his display in the heart of defence. 

The Vikings welcome bottom club Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police to Manstone Lane on Saturday and a massive opportunity to close the gap on teams like Honiton, Torridgeside and Crediton. 

While things are looking brighter for Sidmouth, the opposite is happening at Ottery St Mary, as they crashed to a painful 13-0 defeat at home to a powerful Torpoint side. The Otters travel to Torridgeside this weekend.  

Non-League Football
Sidmouth News
Ottery St Mary News

Don't Miss

Road closed sign

'It's a nightmare': Sidmouth business react as roadworks get underway

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Norman Lockyer Observatory

Exciting discovery as Sidmouth observatory reopens

Philippa Davies

person
Sidmouth Repair Cafe will hold its next session on Saturday, January 29

Sidmouth Repair Cafe to hold first session of the New Year

Philippa Davies

person
Up to £20,000 of Ottery town funds could be used to pay for a neighbourhood plan

Property firm on lookout for development land in East Devon

Paul Jones

person