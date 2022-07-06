Success for Sidmouth Netball Club at the South West Awards

With great anticipation, Louise Hastie and Clare Johnson joined over a hundred fellow netballers from across the south west to celebrate the amazing people who make netball happen in the region.

Developed by England Netball, the ONE awards are designed to shine a spotlight on those who make an exceptional difference through their consistent commitment and impact in the netball world.

A fabulous lunch was followed by a well compered awards ceremony courtesy of Claire Carter from BBC Somerset’s breakfast show. Of the ten awards on offer, Louise was nominated for the Muriel McNally Community Volunteer of the Year award: an award that focuses on the outstanding contribution of an individual to netball delivery through coaching, officiating, volunteering and administration. To win the award, you basically have to live and breathe netball; something Lou does in spades.

As Claire ran through the list of nominees from much more established clubs in Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset, Bristol and Dorset, it became clear just how many amazingly dedicated people go above and beyond to help and encourage the lives of others.

When Lou’s name was called out as the winner, the warmth of cheering and applause in the room was palpable; it appears it is not just Sidmouth Netball Club that cherishes and appreciates the work that Lou does on our behalf.

As the congratulations poured in, Lou remained as self-deprecatory as ever: “This award should really be for everyone involved in the club, it’s only possible to do any of it as a team, thanks everyone.”

A huge congratulations to Lou and everyone at Sidmouth Netball Club for this amazing achievement. As regional winner, Lou will now be nominated for one of the highly coveted national ONE awards at the end of the year.

To even be nominated for a national award is a major achievement – who knows how far a small club from a small town without access to our own netball courts can go. Awards are fabulous but courts are better, so anyone interested in helping the club develop our own netball courts in collaboration with Sidmouth College please do get in touch either by our website www.sidmouthnetball.co.uk or by email sidmouthnetball@gmail.com

Netball award winners - Credit: Supplied



