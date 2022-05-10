Super start for Sidmouth cricketers in Devon League

Sidmouth made the perfect start to the Premier Division season in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League, as they beat a dogged Sandford side by 45 runs.

Sidmouth’s South African professional Codi Yusuf stroked 83 off 97 balls for his new club in a total of 261 for six.

After Cameron Grainger was third out for 59 with the score on 121, Yusuf partnered Byron Knowles (21), Taylor Ingham-Hill (17) and Jash Patidar (17no) in stands worth 166 before he fell to Jackson Thompson (2-41).

Andy Buzza marked his debut second time around for Sandford with a three-for-43 return.

Sandford set off in hot pursuit with opener Thompson flogging 41 in a rush before Charlie Miles pinned him lbw.

Wickets fell regularly as 51 for none became 89 for five, but Harrison Jones batted on for a patient 76 that kept Sandford interested.

Losing James Theedom, Jones and Pete Steer getting from 145 for six to 160 for nine, ended any hopes Sandford might have harboured. But they did not give up.

Last-wicket pair Harry Everett (17) and tail-ender Jamie Palmer (38no) put on 56 in a final act of defiance. There were three wickets each for Sidmouth spinners Miles (3-41) and Jordan Fowler (3-52).

Sidmouth host North Devon this weekend.

In a satisfying start to the season for Sidmouth cricketers, the 2nds hosted Braunton in C Division East and kicked-off their campaign with a five-wicket victory.

A brilliant 103 from Braunton opener Jack Whittaker had Sidmouth on the back foot and Alfie Huxtable also added 60 before being removed by a sharp stumping from David Watkins off the bowling of Charlie Gaywood.

Braunton reached a fine total of 241/6 from their 45 overs, with Gaywood taking four wickets for Sidmouth but he was then removed for a duck in a slow start to the chase.

This brought Henry Armstrong to the crease and his outstanding unbeaten 96 set the platform for a successful afternoon. Anthony Griffiths also hit an entertaining 75 and a great boost for batting confidence in Sidmouth ranks.

Sidmouth 2nds travel to Sandford 2nds on Saturday.