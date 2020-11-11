Advanced search

Superb annual celebration of Sidmouth ladies’ captain v secretary match

PUBLISHED: 07:21 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:21 11 November 2020

Sidmouth Golf Ladies? Captain Penny Lyne and Ladies? Secretary Gerri Whitrow

Sidmouth Golf Ladies? Captain Penny Lyne and Ladies? Secretary Gerri Whitrow

Archant

Defying the windy conditions, 32 ladies from the Sidmouth Golf Club took to the course for a superb annual celebration of the Captain v Secretary match last week.

It is one of the special days in the golfing calendar and a match always played in tremendous spirit, with two teams taking on the Solheim Cup style format, although the strong breeze and bouts of heavy rain made it very tough for the players to find their best golf at times.

Ladies’ Captain Penny Lyne and Ladies’ Secretary Gerri Whitrow selected their teams for the annual showdown and it was a case of pot luck on whether those involved were subjected to the worst of the weather, as a fortunate few managed to escape the monsoons.

Playing for the trophy first presented to former ladies’ captain Jill Powell in 1981, the captains team ran out winners with a final score of 10.5 to 5.5.

After play, the winners of the cumulative competitions played throughout the season were announced as, unfortunately, there will be no official prize giving this year due to the Covid restrictions.

While it was obviously a great shame that ‘normal’ celebrations were curtailed at the end of a strange season for golf, it was still very special to mark the achievements of Mo Borer, who will represent the club in the England Golf Regional finals to be played next season at Lyme Regis.

The 2020 Birdie Trophy went to Sheila Faulkner, Eclectic Cup winner was Maria Clapp, and Penny Anderson won the Par Trophy.

Huge congratulations to Sidmouth Ladies most improved golfer Wendi Abraham and the future is certainly looking bright, with Sharon O’Brien winning the award for the most improved Academy player.

Finally, congratulations to Lady Golfer of the year, Gerri Whitrow.

Lady Captain Penny Lyne ended proceedings by thanking Competitions Secretary Susan Hackett and her assistant Maria Clapp for all their hard work in getting the competitions played during what had been a very difficult year.

It is a credit to everyone involved that a fine golfing season was salvaged and we all look forward to a brighter 2021.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

For Pets’s Sake Use Your Brakes: Schoolboy’s message to motorists

Alfie Southcott with his poster aimed at motorists Picture: Contributed

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

Rejected: EDDC refuses care facility plans for Sidmouth HQ site

PegasusLife's plans for Knowle. EDDC planning officers voiced concerns about development onto the terraces and the impact on the listed summerhouse

‘We can pull through this - together’ - Michael Caines

Michael Caines MBE. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ottery mum dreading TV debut

Morny and Ian Wright with their children Isaac, 11, Alfie, 9, and Casper, 7.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

For Pets’s Sake Use Your Brakes: Schoolboy’s message to motorists

Alfie Southcott with his poster aimed at motorists Picture: Contributed

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

Rejected: EDDC refuses care facility plans for Sidmouth HQ site

PegasusLife's plans for Knowle. EDDC planning officers voiced concerns about development onto the terraces and the impact on the listed summerhouse

‘We can pull through this - together’ - Michael Caines

Michael Caines MBE. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ottery mum dreading TV debut

Morny and Ian Wright with their children Isaac, 11, Alfie, 9, and Casper, 7.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Superb annual celebration of Sidmouth ladies’ captain v secretary match

Sidmouth Golf Ladies? Captain Penny Lyne and Ladies? Secretary Gerri Whitrow

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

Victory once again sees Sidmouth Warriors Under-15s top of the pile.

Sidmouth Warriors Under-15s v Crediton

Netball players to benefit from local Co-op Community Fund

Netball players to benefit from local Co-op Community Fund

Sidmouth Boss Sympathetic to Suspension

Sidmouth vs Bovey Tracey Picture: Mark Eburne