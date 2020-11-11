Superb annual celebration of Sidmouth ladies’ captain v secretary match

Sidmouth Golf Ladies? Captain Penny Lyne and Ladies? Secretary Gerri Whitrow Archant

Defying the windy conditions, 32 ladies from the Sidmouth Golf Club took to the course for a superb annual celebration of the Captain v Secretary match last week.

It is one of the special days in the golfing calendar and a match always played in tremendous spirit, with two teams taking on the Solheim Cup style format, although the strong breeze and bouts of heavy rain made it very tough for the players to find their best golf at times.

Ladies’ Captain Penny Lyne and Ladies’ Secretary Gerri Whitrow selected their teams for the annual showdown and it was a case of pot luck on whether those involved were subjected to the worst of the weather, as a fortunate few managed to escape the monsoons.

Playing for the trophy first presented to former ladies’ captain Jill Powell in 1981, the captains team ran out winners with a final score of 10.5 to 5.5.

After play, the winners of the cumulative competitions played throughout the season were announced as, unfortunately, there will be no official prize giving this year due to the Covid restrictions.

While it was obviously a great shame that ‘normal’ celebrations were curtailed at the end of a strange season for golf, it was still very special to mark the achievements of Mo Borer, who will represent the club in the England Golf Regional finals to be played next season at Lyme Regis.

The 2020 Birdie Trophy went to Sheila Faulkner, Eclectic Cup winner was Maria Clapp, and Penny Anderson won the Par Trophy.

Huge congratulations to Sidmouth Ladies most improved golfer Wendi Abraham and the future is certainly looking bright, with Sharon O’Brien winning the award for the most improved Academy player.

Finally, congratulations to Lady Golfer of the year, Gerri Whitrow.

Lady Captain Penny Lyne ended proceedings by thanking Competitions Secretary Susan Hackett and her assistant Maria Clapp for all their hard work in getting the competitions played during what had been a very difficult year.

It is a credit to everyone involved that a fine golfing season was salvaged and we all look forward to a brighter 2021.