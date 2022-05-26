Superb Sidmouth fight back for win over Yeovil

Sidmouth seniors hosted the return match versus Yeovil last week and needed a good victory to recover from a 3.5 to 2.5 defeat in the first leg.

Captain for the day, Brian Rice, and his partner halved their match. Next out was Phil Spencer with his partner Bruce Harcourt. They got off to a great start winning the first three holes, maintained their lead and wrapped it up on the 16th.

Mike Davis and Paul Blay lost the first hole but then won five of the next eight, eventually winning on the 15th. Fourth out were Bob Johnston and Vernon Ruffle, dovetailing extremely well and managed a great win, 6 and 5.

Richard Seaver and Bob Andrews won 2 and 1. Unfortunately, the final group of Len Wright and Glyn Hewitt lost their match 4 and 3 but still an overall 7-5 victory for Sidmouth.

Sidmouth's B Team started their campaign away to Honiton in lovely sunshine. In his first match as captain, Hugh Dorliac, playing with Colin Macklin, got off to the best of starts by winning the first two holes and they never looked back. Coming down the last one up, they managed to draw the hole to win the first match.

Lester Willmington with late replacement Martin Crockett were up against it with one of their opponents receiving almost a shot a hole, yet did well just to lose out on the 18th. The Emerson/Baldwin combo came in next with a good win as did new boys Simon Warrington and Jamie Souttar, winning their match 3 and 2.

Dave Richards and Steve Channing's opponents played sublime golf to sink the Sidmouth pair on the 14th, but superstar Kym White with sidekick Harrison Jones had the best score of the day for Sidmouth winning 4 and 3. An away win of 4 games to 2 sets Sidmouth up nicely for the return leg later in the year.

Monday's Upper Crust Bakery stableford was won this week by Anthony Griffiths on countback from Hugh Dorliac, both having scored 41 points. Alan Billinghurst took third. Last week’s Sidmouth Jewellers stableford winners were James Spiller with 41, Simon Warrington in second on countback on 39 from Lewis White.

Saturday's annual running of the Dean Medal saw Andrew Thompson breeze it in Division 1 with an excellent nett 59, two clear of Mark Thomas and Neil Holland, both on 61. In Division 2, Nigel Sharp won on 62, ahead of Bernie Millward and Lenwright on 63 and 64 respectively.

The return match between Sidmouth and Teign Valley took place last week with Sidmouth being in a good position, having tied the away match 3-3.

Club Captain Alan Billinghurst and Captain for the Day, Brian Rice, got things under way. After taking an early lead, they were 3 up at the turn. Alan was playing superbly with Brian stepping in on the odd hole. They managed to win 4 and 2 on the 16th.

Second group out, Bob Andrews and Chris Grubb, also got off to a good start and were 3 up after nine holes. They had a very steady back nine, eventually winning 3 and 1. Phil Spencer and Bill Hayes had a much tighter match with neither side ever being more than 1 up. This stayed much the same until the end with the match being halved.

Another very tight match ensued with Paul Blay and Roger Bawden being all square after 17 holes but, unfortunately, they lost the 18th, losing their match 1 down. The final Sidmouth pair of Charles Brown and Bruce Harcourt saw the lead in their match change hands many times before they secured a 2 and 1 victory on the 17th, making the score for the day Sidmouth 3.5 and Teign Valley 1.5 and with the away leg score being 3-3, it meant that Sidmouth had an overall victory of 6.5 to 4.5.

