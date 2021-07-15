News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Superb Sidmouth trounce Hatherleigh

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:27 AM July 15, 2021    Updated: 8:04 AM July 15, 2021
Matt Parker 

Matt Parker - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

On yet another cricketing weekend blighted by the weather, Sidmouth CC took full advantage of being one of the sides to survive the elements, as they dished out a hammering at bottom club Hatherleigh. 
The home side won the toss and elected to bat, with openers Ryan Davies and Robert Fishleigh making a reasonable start, but the Sidmouth attack gradually found their rhythm and Matt Parker clean bowled the stubborn Fishleigh for seven. 
Just three balls later, Parker removed Jasper Presswell for a duck, with Cameron Evans-Grainger taking the catch, and Hatherleigh were reeling when Davies was removed for 17 by the same combination, this time Evans-Grainger claiming his assist with a stumping. 
Dylan Hurst got in on the act by trapping Gareth Tidball leg before and Jordan Fowler took a catch from the bowling of Charlies Miles to dismiss Tinotenda Mutombodzi for 10. 
Hatherleigh were in serious trouble on 51-6 when Miles removed Paul Heard for 5, caught by Hurst, but Mark Lake did add some stability to the home side’s innings.
He would go on to add an unbeaten 41, with number 10 Robert Cockwill providing some support in scoring 23 before Tom Simmons claimed the last two wickets to leave Sidmouth with a very reachable target of 149. 
Openers Alex Barrow and Isaac Thomas were given the task of building solid foundations in the reply and they managed a lot more than that, as the duo expertly dismantled the Hatherleigh bowling attack. 
While Thomas was perfectly solid and efficient in scoring 44 no from 63 deliveries, Barrow at the other end played a masterful innings, smashing 98 unbeaten runs from 100 balls to secure a 10-wicket victory for Sidmouth. 
The victory places Sidmouth fourth in the Premier Division and a great chance to build on that momentum this weekend, when they host Cornwood, who are currently second from bottom and just one victory to their name all season. 
Sidmouth then travel to Exeter CC and finish July with a trip to Sandford, who currently hold second position in the table.  

Alex Barrow

Alex Barrow - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK


person
