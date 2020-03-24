Surfing off Sidmouth!

A surfer in action off Sidmouth. Picture; SIMON HORN Simon Horn

With daily lives affected beyond all recognition as a result of the on-going Covid-19 crisis, some intrepid sporting folk are still able to get their ‘fix’, writes Steve Birley.

Surfers have been hunting down, and catching, waves off Sidmouth.

Simon Horn, once very much part of the local press scene through the lens of his camera, still takes a mighty fine snap and he was present to capture local surfers off Sidmouth recently.

