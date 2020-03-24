Advanced search

Surfing off Sidmouth!

PUBLISHED: 11:59 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 24 March 2020

A surfer in action off Sidmouth. Picture; SIMON HORN

Simon Horn

With daily lives affected beyond all recognition as a result of the on-going Covid-19 crisis, some intrepid sporting folk are still able to get their ‘fix’, writes Steve Birley.

Surfers have been hunting down, and catching, waves off Sidmouth.

Simon Horn, once very much part of the local press scene through the lens of his camera, still takes a mighty fine snap and he was present to capture local surfers off Sidmouth recently.

Have you got any sporting pictures you would like to share?

They might from bygone days, or perhaps right up to date? We’d love to receive team and action pictures.

Send them to us at www.sidmouthhwerald.co.uk

