Susie edges out Chris in a compelling ladies’ championship semi-final meeting

Last Wednesday Sidmouth ladies played Honiton ladies in the County Lane League, writes Carol Smith.

Unfortunately, Honiton were unable to field the four teams required, so we were given two points for that default.

Also, rather than two teams home and two away, Honiton needed to send two teams to Sidmouth, and just play one at home.

Sadly, both our home teams lost, but our away team of Jackie Godbeer, Paula Button and skip Elaine Reed managed a great win of 20 shots to 12.

This left the overall score being 47-39 in favour of Honiton, so we receive four points and they claim six.

Our ladies’ Foxlands match against Dawlish ladies was cancelled due to bad weather and it has now been re-arranged for the reserve date of March 21.

Unfortunately, several of our registered players are unavailable, and our reserves are all but used up, so, unless we are allowed to call on some of the aforementioned, we may well have to default on one team!

I watched a great game during the week. It was the in-house ladies’ championship semi-final between Chris Radburn and Susie Bonnell.

In this competition the winner is the player first to chalk up 21 shots.

It was a close encounter from first wood to last and, after 27 ends, Susie held a single shot lead at 18-17!

On the 28th end, after such a low-scoring contest, Susie lost three shots thus taking Chris to 20.

However, on the next end – the 29th – the reverse happened with Chris this time losing three shots and so that saw Susie to the required 21 shots and overall success.

Well played both ladies; this was most certainly a contest worthy of the final itself!

Sunday saw the start of our ladies’ drawn club pairs competition and there was certainly a good liberal spread of interesting bowling and some big score differences! As a result of the action, the ladies through to the next round are: Jan J Bates and Jane Painter; Anita Mason and Jean Green; Paddy Chew and Zena Johnson; Chris Radburn and Janice Quinn; and the pairing of Jenny Fricker and Jill Bishop.

There were just a couple of friendly matches played last week. Our ladies made the short trip to neighbours Budleigh where they lost the game by a margin of just two shots! The final score was 32-30 to the hosts and, with regard to our two rink’s fortunes – one won, that being the rink of Lorna Lever, Pat Harvie, Mary Turner and skip Zena Johnson, who won 14-10, and the other rink was defeated.

We also sent three mixed rinks away to Dawlish. A little bird tells me that one car ended up at the wrong venue!

It obviously didn’t affect the bowling as they had a very good overall win of 64 to 51!

One team lost, but the other two both had scores of plus 13 each. The successful rinks were the ones of Lorna and Dave Lever together with Chris Leedham and skip Jenny Fricker and the rink of Geoff Moss, Joan Monagham, Chrissie Leedham and skip Bob Underhill.