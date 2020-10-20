Sweet success for Sidmouth mixed tennis teams
PUBLISHED: 09:04 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:04 20 October 2020
First it was the inaugural, Covid league, matches for the Ladies’ teams followed by the Men’s and then, finally, the genders joined forces to compete in their first home, Mixed team matches, writes Vici Topping.
The format for the Winter in the East Devon (mixed) League follows the same Covid adjustments as for Exeter and District (Men’s and Ladies’) with no promotion or relegation at stake.
However, the first matches for both Mixed A and B were hotly contested affairs with both Sidmouth squads coming out on top.
First up, with Storm Alex brewing in the background, was Mixed A, captained by the experienced Debbie Snelgrove.
Playing in Division Two, they faced local opposition, Tipton St John, who in spite of some closely fought rallies and games were unable to counter the youthful talent of Greg Shipp and Jed Ionov-Flint both of whose nifty footwork around the net, proved decisive.
The result, a comfortable 6-2 victory for the home side.
Another local derby was in store when Sidmouth Mixed B, playing in Division Five and captained by Sharon O’Brien, welcomed Newton Poppleford to Fortfield Terrace.
A crisp, Autumnal evening saw the home side players of Christine Allison, Rebecca Pritchard, Marius Caparu and Richard Houghton Brown sweep to a convincing 8-2 victory.
The powerful forehand and serve of Caparu, the sliced back hand of newcomer, Pritchard along with the net play of Allison and Houghton Brown proved, indeed, to be a winning formula! Well done, all, and here’s hoping for continued success for all teams this winter.
