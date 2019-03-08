Advanced search

Tedford stars as SOHC ladies 2nds suffer narrow defeat to Okehampton

PUBLISHED: 08:10 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 15 November 2019

Ladies hockey.

Ladies hockey.

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' 2nd XI lost a fourth game in six Sedgemoor Division One games when edged out 4-3 by an Okehampton II side that have climbed above SOHC as a result of their win.

Playing with a bare 11, SOHC shipped three first-half goals, which was particularly tough on goalkeeper Molly Bateson who made some superb saves.

The arrival of Rebecca Tedford, who had been unable to make the start owing to work commitments, sparked a change in the SOHC fortunes. A key factor was the slick and accurate distribution that comes from the Tedford stick and this set up enterprising raids from Rebecca Lucy Gosling and Millie Jarret.

Indeed, it was no more than SOHC deserved when, early in the second half, Gosling got a goal back. A second arrived soon after and, when Karen Dutton polished off a slick move to net the third, parity was restored to the contest. In the closing stages SOHC played on the front foot looking for a winner. Amalie Taverner went mighty close before, with a clinical break, Okehampton scored the game's seventh and final goal to take the points. The Player of the Match award for SOHC went to the impressive Rebecca Tedford.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the 2nd XI are away to an Exe IV side that sit third bottom in the table, one place below SOHC. Kick-off at St Peters School is 9.30am.

Most Read

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

New landladies at Sidmouth pub aim to create community hub

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Remain candidates refused to stand down and back Claire Wright

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Most Read

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

New landladies at Sidmouth pub aim to create community hub

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Remain candidates refused to stand down and back Claire Wright

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Running Club’s Kirsteen in Team GB action at the World Mountain Championships

Sidmouth Running Club's Kirsteen Welch in her Team GB jersey that she wore at the 2019 World Mountain Champiosnhips. Picture: SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Hext goal nets SOHC men’s 1st XI a draw with Isca III

Men's hockey. Picture: Harriet Coley

Tedford stars as SOHC ladies 2nds suffer narrow defeat to Okehampton

Ladies hockey.

Sidmouth Town Reserves face Macron League bottom-of-the-table clash

Beer Albion, Tipton and Otterton Reserves all in home action this Saturday

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists