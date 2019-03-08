Tedford stars as SOHC ladies 2nds suffer narrow defeat to Okehampton

Ladies hockey. Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' 2nd XI lost a fourth game in six Sedgemoor Division One games when edged out 4-3 by an Okehampton II side that have climbed above SOHC as a result of their win.

Playing with a bare 11, SOHC shipped three first-half goals, which was particularly tough on goalkeeper Molly Bateson who made some superb saves.

The arrival of Rebecca Tedford, who had been unable to make the start owing to work commitments, sparked a change in the SOHC fortunes. A key factor was the slick and accurate distribution that comes from the Tedford stick and this set up enterprising raids from Rebecca Lucy Gosling and Millie Jarret.

Indeed, it was no more than SOHC deserved when, early in the second half, Gosling got a goal back. A second arrived soon after and, when Karen Dutton polished off a slick move to net the third, parity was restored to the contest. In the closing stages SOHC played on the front foot looking for a winner. Amalie Taverner went mighty close before, with a clinical break, Okehampton scored the game's seventh and final goal to take the points. The Player of the Match award for SOHC went to the impressive Rebecca Tedford.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the 2nd XI are away to an Exe IV side that sit third bottom in the table, one place below SOHC. Kick-off at St Peters School is 9.30am.