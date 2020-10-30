Advanced search

Teenager Thomas impresses as SOHC men’s 4th XI battle well at Taunton

PUBLISHED: 10:30 30 October 2020

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7476. Picture: Terry Ife

The men’s fourth team of Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) travelled with a depleted, but experienced side to brave the elements in Taunton to open a new South East Two league campaign.

Despite being numerically disadvantaged, SOHC fielded only 10 players while the home side, Taunton Civil Service A, were able to utilise a 15-man squad, SOHC began brightly.

They were efficient in possession and defended resolutely against the dangerous Taunton counter-attack.

Such was the success of the SOHC defending that the home side were forced into playing long, hopeful balls and were often left frustrated thanks to pressure from the SOHC midfield and the good communication of the defence.

Teenager Noah Thomas put in an excellent performance in attack, but Taunton struck on the stroke of half-time to take the lead.

From the re-start, SOHC were on the back foot and the home side scored twice in quick succession.

They added a fourth late on to complete a clean sheet opening day win.

SOHC men’s 4th XI captain Dan Weedon said: “I am very proud of the team in a fixture that had seen us lose more heavily in previous seasons.”

Tomorrow (Saturday) the SOHC men’s fourth team again travel, this time to face a Mid Somerset A side that won their opening game 3-2 at SOHC men’s 3rd XI.

