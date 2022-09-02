News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Ten out of ten from Ottery youngsters

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:20 AM September 2, 2022
Luke Paramore shining for the Otters

Luke Paramore shining for the Otters - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC

Ottery St Mary Development team continued their impressive summer showing with a 10-0 defeat of Tedburn St Mary in a friendly fixture. 

After a scrappy start, the Otters opened the scoring when Oliver Bradley released Jake Haggerty, who calmly sent the ‘keeper the wrong way. The second came from Luke Parramore, firing in the rebound after a Sam Cornell header had been saved. 

Bradley was back in assist mode for Paramore’s second of the afternoon and his hat-trick was completed with a powerful header from Dean Randell’s cross.  

A fine save from Russ Bracey stifled Tedburn hopes of a consolation and it was 5-0 at the break, Tom Davey caressing a long-range lob beyond the reach of the visiting custodian. 

Jack Wright got the second period off to a scoring start for the Otters and Jay Tanner curled home a beautiful number seven with the outside of his boot. 

Bradley then caused more mayhem and when his initial effort was saved, the predatory Paramore was on hand to score. Neil Quessou provided the pass for Bradley to get the goal his performance deserved and Davey added the final goal of a dominant display.  

Non-League Football
Ottery St Mary News

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows flying over Sidmouth during the Airshow

The Red Arrows cancel Sidmouth Air Show

Adam Manning

person
Rich Goodwin will perform for the first time in his colourful biplane

Airshow timings tweaked as performers swap display slots

Philippa Davies

person
The Beacon Medical Centre

Medical practice hit by national GP shortage

Philippa Davies

person
Police road closure in place

Updated

Police appeal for witnesses to serious accident on A3052

Adam Manning

person