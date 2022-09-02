Ten out of ten from Ottery youngsters

Ottery St Mary Development team continued their impressive summer showing with a 10-0 defeat of Tedburn St Mary in a friendly fixture.

After a scrappy start, the Otters opened the scoring when Oliver Bradley released Jake Haggerty, who calmly sent the ‘keeper the wrong way. The second came from Luke Parramore, firing in the rebound after a Sam Cornell header had been saved.

Bradley was back in assist mode for Paramore’s second of the afternoon and his hat-trick was completed with a powerful header from Dean Randell’s cross.

A fine save from Russ Bracey stifled Tedburn hopes of a consolation and it was 5-0 at the break, Tom Davey caressing a long-range lob beyond the reach of the visiting custodian.

Jack Wright got the second period off to a scoring start for the Otters and Jay Tanner curled home a beautiful number seven with the outside of his boot.

Bradley then caused more mayhem and when his initial effort was saved, the predatory Paramore was on hand to score. Neil Quessou provided the pass for Bradley to get the goal his performance deserved and Davey added the final goal of a dominant display.