The end is nigh for a most unusual outdoor bowling season at Sidmouth
PUBLISHED: 09:21 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 18 September 2020
Archant
Sadly, next Tuesday (September 22), sees the final day of the 2020 summer outdoor bowling season, writes Carol Smith.
Normally the season starts towards the end of April, but, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the season did not get underway until early July.
Nevertheless, those who joined for the shorter season, seemed to thoroughly enjoy themselves.
Sadly we played none of the usual full range of friendly matches against long-standing friends from local clubs and neither were we able to entertain and enjoy good times with touring teams.
Another major matter that was ‘off’ the fixture card was any club, county or national competitions.
However, the weather has been simply glorious and we have been able to make contact with other members which I know has as really helped people through these unprecedented times, especially those living alone.
Last Tuesday was the very last mixed umbrella of this season.
There was a great turnout for this and next Tuesday (September 22), organiser David will announce the Umbrella winner at the Final Drive.
