The 'juggernaut' that is SOHC ladies' 1st XI rolls on at Okehampton

The Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies 1st XI who head into the festive break still sporting a 100 per cent record in their 2019/20 league campaign.Picture SOHC Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' 1st XI launched the second half of their Sedgemoor League campaign with an emphatic 14-0 success at Okehampton.

A 10th straight success and a 'goals scored' tally of 80 leaves the team eight points clear at the top of the table.

It took SOHC just five minutes to find their feet and open the scoring and they added five more to lead 6-0 at the break.

It was one-way traffic throughout the second half as the ladies added another eight goals and their seemingly relentless charge to the league title continues in style.

The ladies' 2nd XI had no game, but the third and fourth XIs met in a league game that the third XI won 2-0 to stay in second place in the Sedgemoor Division Two table.

They are equal on points with table-topping Isca and University of Exeter VI who have played one game fewer.