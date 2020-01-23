Advanced search

The 'juggernaut' that is SOHC ladies' 1st XI rolls on at Okehampton

PUBLISHED: 11:34 23 January 2020

The Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies 1st XI who head into the festive break still sporting a 100 per cent record in their 2019/20 league campaign.Picture SOHC

The Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies 1st XI who head into the festive break still sporting a 100 per cent record in their 2019/20 league campaign.Picture SOHC

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' 1st XI launched the second half of their Sedgemoor League campaign with an emphatic 14-0 success at Okehampton.

A 10th straight success and a 'goals scored' tally of 80 leaves the team eight points clear at the top of the table.

It took SOHC just five minutes to find their feet and open the scoring and they added five more to lead 6-0 at the break.

It was one-way traffic throughout the second half as the ladies added another eight goals and their seemingly relentless charge to the league title continues in style.

The ladies' 2nd XI had no game, but the third and fourth XIs met in a league game that the third XI won 2-0 to stay in second place in the Sedgemoor Division Two table.

They are equal on points with table-topping Isca and University of Exeter VI who have played one game fewer.

Most Read

Empty town centre shop in Ottery to be sold at auction

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

First Sidmouth Repair Cafe of the year

The repair cafe volunteers at Christmas. Picture: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Sidmouth dog walker rescued after falling from Lyme harbour wall

Paddle boarders bring the rescued man ashore at Lyme Regis. Picture Bob Thompson

Glass splash barriers – are they the answer for Sidmouth beach management plan?

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

Sidmouth flood prevention amphitheatre a step closer

An artist's impression of the proposed amphitheatre. Picture: Devon County Council

Most Read

Empty town centre shop in Ottery to be sold at auction

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

First Sidmouth Repair Cafe of the year

The repair cafe volunteers at Christmas. Picture: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Sidmouth dog walker rescued after falling from Lyme harbour wall

Paddle boarders bring the rescued man ashore at Lyme Regis. Picture Bob Thompson

Glass splash barriers – are they the answer for Sidmouth beach management plan?

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

Sidmouth flood prevention amphitheatre a step closer

An artist's impression of the proposed amphitheatre. Picture: Devon County Council

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Jurassic Trophy triumph for Sidmouth Seniors

Sidmouth Seniors after their Jurassic Winter Series Trophy win. Picture SGC

Sidford Tennis Club inviting newcomers to pick up a racquet

Members of Sidford Tennis Club who took part in a recentTriples competition. Picture; SIDFORD TENNIS CLUB

Area point-to-point latest - Tiverton set for a Super Sunday of racing

P1055-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM.; photo Terry Ife

The ‘juggernaut’ that is SOHC ladies’ 1st XI rolls on at Okehampton

The Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies 1st XI who head into the festive break still sporting a 100 per cent record in their 2019/20 league campaign.Picture SOHC

Sidmouth RC duo enjoy the Flying Fox’s Ninesprings By Night meeting at Yeovil

Sidmouth Running Club duo Terry Bewes (left) and Kyle Baker (right) showing off the Ninesprings bling. Picture: SRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists