The last supper for Sidmouth Bowls Club

Published: 8:02 AM September 23, 2021

Well that's only for those that have bowled most of the summer in the Sunset Umbrella.

Although this Umbrella started in June, because of covid restrictions, the suppers didn't start until August. These were organised by Liz and Steve Boyle, Mary and Phil Meadows, Karen Hollingdale and Chrissie Leedham.

The winner of this very popular league was, Chris Ward and runner up was none other than Ray Tallent.

Sidmouth men played away to Budleigh in the final mens game of the season. At the halfway stage Sidmouth were doing very well, winning on 3 of the 4 triples with a score of 35 - 22 . However, this didn't last, as Sidmouth lost on 2 of the 4 rinks with a score of 58 to Budleigh's 63 . Our best triple who won by a great margin was Ron Clint, Wilf Radburn and skip Roger Stewart 24 - 11.

A mixed team from Phear Park Exmouth arrived to play and commented on how well our green was playing , being faster and less bumpy than theirs . This is thanks to our dedicated greenkeepers Barry and Graham who have worked tirelessly.

You may also want to watch:

The overall result was a convincing win for Sidmouth on all four rinks, the score being 89 - 53. Our top rink was Ray Tallent, Wilf Radburn and skip Susie Bonnell, with an outstanding score of 26 - 11.

Then came the very friendly needle match, Ladies v Gents, and there was a very good result for the ladies, winning the match overall 49 - 47. We owe our overall win to the great rink of Chris Radburn, Mary Meadows, Anita Mason and skip Zena Johnson, who won 22 - 11.

Don't forget tomorrow ( Saturday) we are holding our open day on our indoor rinks for those of you that would like to have a go at this great sport of ours. Why not come along for a FREE half-hour taster session with one of our friendly coaches. If you enjoy it then you can sign up for three coaching sessions.

Just turn up with soft sole shoes/ trainers or even thick socks! From 11am and 1pm or 2pm and 4pm. Bowls will be provided.

Sunset Umbrella Players - Credit: Sidmouth Bowls Club

Winner Chris Ward - Credit: Sidmouth Bowls Club



