The new Sidmouth captains drive into their year of office

PUBLISHED: 09:34 22 March 2019

The outgoing captain, Colin Macklin, helps new captain Neil Holland into his club blazer. Picture SGC

The outgoing captain, Colin Macklin, helps new captain Neil Holland into his club blazer. Picture SGC

A really busy weekend at Sidmouth Golf Club kicked off with Friday evening’s club annual general meeting where Neil Holland became club captain, taking over from Colin Macklin, writes Tim Aggett.

Sidmouth Golf Club's lady captain for 2019, Gill Padden (left receives the lady captain's brooch of office from the 2018 out-going lady captain Sheila Faulkner. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUBSidmouth Golf Club's lady captain for 2019, Gill Padden (left receives the lady captain's brooch of office from the 2018 out-going lady captain Sheila Faulkner. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

The AGM introduced new highly competitive golfing packages for the under 40s.

Neil is a past captain of Devon, in fact was captain in the year of the county organisation’s Centenary and is a highly experienced top rank player, having represented Devon’s first team on many occasions in both the Channel League and South West Counties Championships. He has also twice won the Dartmoor Trophy to be South West Mid-Am (Over 35s) Champion.

On Sunday morning, after last year’s captains, Colin Macklin and Sheila Faulkner, had hit their final putts in office on the 18th green, Neil and the new ladies’ captain Gill Paddon hit their formal initial tee shots up the first fairway to mark the start of their year.

Video of both is on the club’s Facebook page.

Neil Holland and Gill Paddon, the new captain's at Sidmouth Golf Club. Picture SGCNeil Holland and Gill Paddon, the new captain's at Sidmouth Golf Club. Picture SGC

The two captains have agreed, together, to support Cancer Research UK as their charity for the year.

Once the day’s golf competition was over, a charity auction was held in the clubhouse with an array of offerings, including golf at major courses around the region, tickets for Exeter City and for Exeter Races, a really generous offer of taxi services, paragliding and all sorts of food, toys and family fun experiences, raising in excess of £3,300.

What a fantastic way to start the year.

Our very grateful thanks go to sponsors Total Beauty, Willow Studio, Blunt, Salty Monk, The Fruit Cup, Paper Moon, Silver Lynx Taxis, Someday Something Tea Room, Paul Hook, Roger Winchester, Mark Bathard, and from sports clubs Exeter City and Exeter Chiefs, golf clubs Saunton, Trevose and Ashburnham, club caterers Kerry and Wayne, club pro Ross Troake.

Sidmouth's new captain Neil Holland completes the annual drive-in at the start of his year. Picture SGCSidmouth's new captain Neil Holland completes the annual drive-in at the start of his year. Picture SGC

And as for the competition on the day, the Texas Scramble was won by the team of James Winchester, Jack Hodge, Nick Gater and Tom Hodge beating Colin Paddon, Bob and Linda Reynolds and Annie Carter on a back nine countback after both teams returned scores of 17-under par 49.

Kevin Howe, Martin Crockett, Terry Jones and Paul Murphy were third on 49.2. Sue Billinghurst, Sally Fox, Mo Borer and Gerri Whitlow took the ladies’ prize with an 11-under score of 58, ahead of Jane Renken, Ros Eaton, Ann Willoughby and Anne Blackler.

Sidmouth's new lady captain Gill Paddon fires the ball up the firsrt fairway at the start of her year in office. Picture SGCSidmouth's new lady captain Gill Paddon fires the ball up the firsrt fairway at the start of her year in office. Picture SGC

Shock closure of Sidmouth care home confirmed

Bindon Care, Winslade Road, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Sidmouth couple left £2,000 out of pocket after 'mindless' paint thinner attack on cars

The damage made to Danielle Downey's car. Picture: Danielle Downey

Adam takes over running of iconic Sidmouth deckchairs

Adam Davis has taken over running the deck chairs in Sidmouth.

Salon owner takes on first business at business where she began her career

Blunt Hair Salon has now opened, pictured are members of the team Jo Borkowski, Sarah White, Dannii Jeffery, Amy Taylor, Simone Thomas. Picture: Tony Cox

The new Sidmouth captains drive into their year of office

The outgoing captain, Colin Macklin, helps new captain Neil Holland into his club blazer. Picture SGC

