The past fortnight in local professional sport

Tim Herbert

Published: 1:45 AM February 25, 2022
Race Winner, Lady Adare ridden by Jonathan Burke. - RACE 2 - 1:55 Taunton, 22 FEB 2022 - Royal Bath

Race Winner, Lady Adare ridden by Jonathan Burke. - RACE 2 - 1:55 Taunton, 22 FEB 2022 - Royal Bath & West Of England Society EBF Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle (Qualifier) (Class 4) at Taunton Racecourse, Taunton, Somerset, England - PHOTO: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

As part of our partnership with Pinnacle Photography, we look back on the past fortnight of professional sport in our local area.

Race Winner, Copper Cove ridden by Jonjo OÕNeill Jr. - RACE 7 - 5:00 Exeter, 13 February 2022 - Vir

Race Winner, Copper Cove ridden by Jonjo OÕNeill Jr. - RACE 7 - 5:00 Exeter, 13 February 2022 - Virgin Bet Open NH Flat Race (GBB Race) (Class 5) at Exeter Racecourse, Exeter, Devon, England - PHOTO: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

Goal celebrations for Timothee Dieng of Exeter City during the Sky Bet League 2 Match between Exete

Goal celebrations for Timothee Dieng of Exeter City during the Sky Bet League 2 Match between Exeter City and Harrogate Town at St James Park, Exeter on 15 February 2022. Photo: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

Goal celebration by Exeter City player Ellis Johnson during the Under 23 Premier League Cup between

Goal celebration by Exeter City player Ellis Johnson during the Under 23 Premier League Cup between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Exeter City at Keys Park, Hednesford on February 22nd - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Olly Woodburn of Exeter Chiefs on the break during the Gallagher Premiership match between Exeter Ch

Olly Woodburn of Exeter Chiefs on the break during the Gallagher Premiership match between Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester Rugby at Sandy Park on 12 February 2022. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Jockey, Daniel Sansom. - RACE 7 - 5:00 Exeter, 13 February 2022 - Virgin Bet Open NH Flat Race (GBB

Jockey, Daniel Sansom. - RACE 7 - 5:00 Exeter, 13 February 2022 - Virgin Bet Open NH Flat Race (GBB Race) (Class 5) at Exeter Racecourse, Exeter, Devon, England - PHOTO: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK


