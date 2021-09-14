The strangest possible score in rugby

Published: 5:09 PM September 14, 2021

When I phone this result in to the league administrator, the response was “did the match not take place or was it abandoned?”

There had been plenty of entertaining rugby and dramatic incidents to interest the supporters, just no scoring.

A check through all Sidmouth Chief’s result going back to my first game in 1967 revealed that there had not been a single scoreless match in those 54 years, although there is a surprising number at 3-0 and 3-3.

The large crowd at the Blackmore Field attending the first home league match staged for 17 months included rugby royalty in the considerable shape of All Blacks legend Zinzan Brook.

The Chiefs kicked off in perfect conditions and kept play inside the Lydney half until a clearance kick was fielded by Phil Dollman inside his own half. His long run put his side on the attack again. The forwards drove a lineout maul to the line but were penalised.

A Harry Rumens break from the base of a ruck midway through the half produced a ruck inside the opposing 22, where the defenders were penalised. Dan Retter’s penalty attempt rebounded from an upright.

A few minutes into the second half, Rabbie Hansford made a strong break into the Lydney 22. When he was stopped, the ball was progressed to the line, where the Chiefs were awarded a penalty under the posts. They chose not to take the three points on offer and opted for the tap penalty. A knock on enabled Lydney to clear the danger.

After a good period for the visitors, Sidmouth took control for much of the final quarter. Constant pressure on the Lydney line resulted in a series of penalties and a yellow card for a Lydney forward. The Sidmouth forwards crossed the goal line four time but could not produce a clear touch down.

With three minutes to go, Phil Dolman produced his second significant break to start a handling move, which ended when George Locke was tackled into touch a metre from the line.

On Saturday the Chiefs travel to Newent in Gloucestershire. On the Blackmore Field, the Colts entertain Ivybridge, kicking-off at 3.00pm.