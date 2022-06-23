The Woodland Relays, Club Run and SRC Juniors

Sidmouth Running Club fielded 13 adult teams and three junior teams, 48 runners in total on Wednesday evening at The Woodland Relays organised by Honiton Running Club.

The event took place in the picturesque grounds of Escot on one of the hottest days of the year so far and all the runners were grateful for the shady tracks the 2.2 mile route took them on.

The event was very well supported with 62 teams taking part from Axe Valley Runners, Exmouth Harriers, Honiton Running Club, The Met Office and SRC. The junior teams ran alongside the adults and there was a great atmosphere throughout the well organised event but especially at the finish line with everyone cheering the runners in.

The Mighty Greens were very inventive in naming their teams; we had The Winslade Wobblers, YasMaHa, The Kamoots, The Indestructibles, and Rosy Cheeks to name a few. Before the race started, team tactics were discussed, the sweet treats on the cake stall were eyed up and water was taken on board.

The overall winners, a team from AVR, completed the relay in 41:31. The first SRC team to complete the relay were The Ronettes in 29th place 1:02:06 and the first SRC junior team to finish were Super Sidmouth Junior Trotters in 48th place 1:05:23.

All the Mighty Green teams completed the race in under 1:20:00 and at the prize ceremony, The Mermaids, aka Sarah Clapham, Liz Wright and Sue Collman, were delighted to hear they came second in their age category in 1:8:22.

Wednesday night is also club night and this week’s run took in the stunning views over Salcombe mouth and the shady tracks through the woods whilst the juniors had their own relays organised by coach Charlotte Forrer at St Johns school complete with ice lollies to cool them down afterwards.

If you would like to find out more about the juniors and/or club nights please visit our website www.sidmouthrunningclub.co.uk and get involved in a brilliant sport for fitness, fun and enjoying scenic delights of life in East Devon.

Junior Relays - Credit: SRC

Team Indestructible - Credit: SRC

Team Woodland - Credit: SRC

Woodland Relay - Credit: SRC



