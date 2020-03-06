Thompson-Summers and Dormor net as SOHC 2nd XI see off Taunton Vale IV

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies 2nd XI were 2-1 winners when they entertained Taunton Vale IV in a Sedgemoor Division One meeting.

SOHC made a bright start and took an early goal lead thanks to a clinical finish from Megan Thompson-Summers after some neat approach play by Karen Dutton.

The second SOHC goal was a spectacular strike from Diana Dormor that arrowed its way into the top corner of the net.

SOHC ladies III came back from being 3-2 down to win 5-3 and bank the points from their Sedgemoor Division Two meeting away at Exe V.

The early stages of this contest were of the 'scrappy' kind with neither team keeping possession very well. The deadlock was broken by a slick finish from Freya Pellow. The lead was doubled after some excellent linking play involving Karhys Flemmington and Samantha Parkyn, with the latter scoring the second goal, but a goal back for the home side meant the teams went into the half-time break with SOHC 2-1 to the good. SOHC began the second half on the front foot, but, and it was certainly against the run of play that the hosts first levelled and then took a 3-2 lead!

There was some positional tweaking by SOHC and they were soon back on the front foot and, after some fine team play involving Jan Moore, Mary Ackland, Emma Bateson and Eliz Knapp, SOHC drew level with a goal from Eleanor Bradshaw-Smith.

Once level, SOHC went in search of a fourth and they were rewarded for their increased endeavours when Hattie Haynes netted and the points were sealed when Cassia Wilson completed the scoring.