Thrilling 25-20 win for Sidmouth 2nds over Teignmouth

With neither team suffering from first-team calls on their playing squads, two full strength sides produced an entertaining and highly competitive match in front of a good crowd for a second-team game. The lead changed five times and the result was in doubt until the final whistle.

Teignmouth took an early lead when good handling created space for the left winger to touch down in the corner. The try was unconverted.

The Quins opened their account midway through the half. A sloppy pass on the blindside of a scrum found Jake Allen joining the line at a good angle from full back to cut through for a try, which was converted by Cole Monaghan.

The visitors regained the lead a few minutes before half time when a forward drove over from close range after the ball had been progressed through many phases. The try was unconverted, leaving the score at 7-10 at the break.

Five minutes into the second half, a Monaghan break took play from his own half into the opposing 22. When Teignmouth dropped the ball trying to run it out of defence, Monaghan scooped it up and passed to Andy Smith, who ran in unopposed for Monaghan to add the conversion.

When a Sidmouth forward was yellow carded for persistent infringement, Teignmouth took advantage of the extra man to regain the lead when their tight head prop forced his way over from the base of a ruck after a long period of pressure. The try was unconverted.

Once restored to a full team, the Quins regained the initiative and territorial advantage was rewarded with two Monaghan penalties.

With five minutes to play, the visitors levelled the scores, and picked up a try bonus point, from a lineout catch-and-drive play. Three minutes later, a long pass following a five-metre scrum found Tom Bree-Sadler in space on the left wing to run in the winning try.

On Saturday, the Chiefs travel to Bridgwater seeking a much-needed win. On the Blackmore Field, the Quins entertain Exmouth 2nds kicking off at 2.30pm. The Colts play Bideford at Sidford with a 2.30pm kick off.

Sidmouth protecting their line - Credit: IG @_fraser73

Quins on the attack - Credit: IG @_fraser73

Sidmouth v Teignmouth - Credit: IG @_fraser73



