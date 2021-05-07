News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Thrilling win for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey

Logo Icon

Andrew Coley

Published: 12:00 AM May 7, 2021   
SOHC men's first XI played against Isca CD

SOHC men's first XI played against Isca CD - Credit: Andrew Coley

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club’s men’s combined first and second team featured in another nine-goal thriller but on this occasion, they came out well on top. 
Playing at Ottery St Mary against Isca C/D team, the home side came away with a 7-2 win, after a dominant display. 
It was a good result considering the strength of the opposition, with three goals scored in the first half and four in the second. 
The combined third and fourth men’s team claimed victory in a home fixture against Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets. 
Playing at Ottery St Mary, the side played well in patches in the first half but lacked consistency and while the opposition scored first, a goal by Marlon McMahon ensured the scores were level at half time. 
The team turned in a stronger second half performance with some good passing play and Steve Ellison gave the home side a 2-1 win. 
Overall, it was a good result with the youngsters in particular showing off their developing skills. 

SOHC in defensive formation

SOHC in defensive formation - Credit: Andrew Coley

Hockey on the run

Hockey on the run - Credit: Andrew Coley

SOHC playing a pass

SOHC playing a pass - Credit: Andrew Coley

SOHC half-time chat

SOHC half-time chat - Credit: Andrew Coley

