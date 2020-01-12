Tincknell's team first across the line in Shanghai before post race penalty places them third

Harry Tincknell celebrates with his team mates after their win at the opening round of the Asian Le Mans Series in Shanghai. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL Archant

Harry Tincknell crossed the finish line in first place at the opening round of the Asian Le Mans Series in Shanghai after an incredible overtake with just three corners of the four hour race remaining.

The result would have been Tincknell's first victory for the Thunderhead Carlin Racing team that he shares the Dallara P217 alongside Jack Manchester and Ben Barnicoat.

Unfortunately for the all the British team, the result was amended after the race once the driving times of all three drivers had been inspected.

The regulations state a minimum and maximum time that each driver can be behind the wheel and Barnicoat was judged to be six minutes over his maximum, the resulting penalty dropping the car to thirrd place.

Despite the disappointment it was still a breakthrough weekend for the team. Goodridge sponsored Tincknell qualified the #45 a season's high second, just 0.05 seconds from pole position around the 3.39 mile Shanghai International Circuit.

The 28-year-old would inherit the car in second position during the final hour of the race, stalking leader Romain Rusinov throughout, before a daring lunge down the inside of the Russian at the long right hander of turn 13 on the very last lap.

With just two corners of the race remaining, Tincknell guided the car past the checkered flag in first position and retuned to the podium for the third time in four starts at the Chinese venue.

Speaking after the race Tincknell said: "Despite everything that happened in the steward's room after the race, I'm delighted with the result this weekend.

"It's not been an easy year for Thunderhead Carlin Racing, but they've come a long way in such a short time and this result is thoroughly deserved after all their hard work and dedication.

"The same has to be said about my young but super fast teammates Jack and Ben. They both drove superbly and while the record books will show we finished third, we will always remember the adulation that we received on podium from the team and the fans.

"I can't wait for next one in Australia, we've still got many things we can improve on and it's a very exciting time for everyone involved."

The next race in the Asian Le Mans Series is taking place at The Bends Motorsports Park, Adelaide, Australia, on January 12, 2020.