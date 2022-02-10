News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Tough weekend on the hockey field for SOHC

Logo Icon

Andrew Coley

Published: 1:30 PM February 10, 2022
Hockey sticks

Goals galore - Credit: Archant

It was a tough weekend for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club, with only two of the club’s eight sides claiming victories. 

The first team had several younger players stepping up to take on Exeter University 7 in a home fixture but it was the visiting students who claimed victory, winning 0-7. The second team travelled to Shepton Mallet and while they performed well, it was the home side that got all the points, winning 3-0. 

The thirds put in a strong performance at home against Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets and won 4-2. 

On the women’s side, the first team claimed a narrow 1-0 home win against Winscombe 1. The second team, also playing at home, lost by the same margin against Isca-Exeter University 5. 

Both the third and fourth teams travelled to away fixtures and suffered heavy defeats. The thirds played against White Eagles 2 and lost 4-0, while the fourth team lost 6-0 against Honiton Hornets. 

Hockey
Sidmouth News
Ottery St Mary News

Don't Miss

Ottery Veterinary Clinic Mill Street Ottery St Mary GSV

Ottery vets could be turned back into a home

Paul Jones

person
Nicola Westlake at South Combe Farm

Opinion

Exciting developments at South Combe Farm

Charles Sinclair

person
Higher Brook Meadow Queen's Green Canopy volunteers

Queen's Green Canopy reaches Sidford - thanks to the Herald!

Paul Jones

person
Hail cleared off the main road the day after a freak hailstorm

Opinion

Former chief forecaster reflects on the 'unique' hailstorm of 2008

Ottery St Mary Friends of Phyllis Baxter Action Group

Author Picture Icon