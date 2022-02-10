Tough weekend on the hockey field for SOHC

It was a tough weekend for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club, with only two of the club’s eight sides claiming victories.

The first team had several younger players stepping up to take on Exeter University 7 in a home fixture but it was the visiting students who claimed victory, winning 0-7. The second team travelled to Shepton Mallet and while they performed well, it was the home side that got all the points, winning 3-0.

The thirds put in a strong performance at home against Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets and won 4-2.

On the women’s side, the first team claimed a narrow 1-0 home win against Winscombe 1. The second team, also playing at home, lost by the same margin against Isca-Exeter University 5.

Both the third and fourth teams travelled to away fixtures and suffered heavy defeats. The thirds played against White Eagles 2 and lost 4-0, while the fourth team lost 6-0 against Honiton Hornets.