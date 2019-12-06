Advanced search

Dupain nets consolation as SOHC men's fourth XI are beaten by table-toppers

PUBLISHED: 09:49 06 December 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team vs Taunton Vale. Picture: Andrew Coley

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team vs Taunton Vale. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's fourth team came a cropper when they entertained South East Two table-toppers Taunton Vale D at Sidmouth.

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team vs Taunton Vale. Picture: Andrew ColeySidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team vs Taunton Vale. Picture: Andrew Coley

The bulk of the damage was done during a one-sided first half that saw the table-topping side score at regular intervals with some incisive passing, swift running and clinical finishing.

It was not all one-way in the first half, but all too often SOHC, who enjoyed some good periods of possession, conceded it all too easily! It all meant that, at the halfway stage of the contest, SOHC trailed 6-0. During the half-time interval home skipper Dan Weedon opted to switch to a 4/4/2 formation and, despite shipping three more goals, there was much greater cohesion to the SOHC play. The defensive side of the home performance was much improved and they were able to get forward more and put pressure on the visitors' goal.

Indeed, they won a short corner from which Nigel Dupain netted with a shot from the edge of the area. This was always going to be a tough ask for the SOHC men's fourth team, but a huge plus for all concerned was the way they played throughout the second half against a very sharp opposition team.

Most Read

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Sidmouth hotelier celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Meek celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends. Ref shs 49 19TI 5487. Picture: Terry Ife

Decision deferred on service station and McDonalds near Ottery

The McDonald's drive-through would be near Ottery St Mary. Picture: Contributed

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

Widowed cancer patient forced to rely on food bank hand-outs refused Universal Credit help

Deborah Parsons with her dog while climibng Mount Snowdon, 24 hours before discovering she had breast cancer. Pictuire: Deborah Parsons

Most Read

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Sidmouth hotelier celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Meek celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends. Ref shs 49 19TI 5487. Picture: Terry Ife

Decision deferred on service station and McDonalds near Ottery

The McDonald's drive-through would be near Ottery St Mary. Picture: Contributed

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

Widowed cancer patient forced to rely on food bank hand-outs refused Universal Credit help

Deborah Parsons with her dog while climibng Mount Snowdon, 24 hours before discovering she had breast cancer. Pictuire: Deborah Parsons

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town face ‘must win’ meeting with Torrington at Manstone Lane

Devine goal sees SOHC men’s 2nd XI draw with East Devon

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth December County Prize Stableford success for Maria Clapp

Golf generic picture

Sidmouth Running Club’s Kirsteen Welch runs to victory at cross-country championships

Sidmouth Running Club's Kirsteen Welch crossing the line to take 1st place in the South West & Inter Counties XC Championships. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Dupain nets consolation as SOHC men’s fourth XI are beaten by table-toppers

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team vs Taunton Vale. Picture: Andrew Coley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists