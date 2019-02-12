Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two fine wins for Ottery St Mary Tennis Club teams

PUBLISHED: 10:44 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 02 March 2019

Tennis - generic picture

Tennis - generic picture

Â© Brian Jackson / Alamy

Ottery St Mary tennis club teams enjoyed a successful February.

In an early February away match at Budleigh Salterton, the Otters team, comprising of, Margaret Townsend, Sally Dowle, Kevin Tratt and Andrew Brown played some terrific tennis on their way to a 7-4 success.

A fortnight later, back in action, and this time away at Teign Valley A, the team, comprising of Val Stringer, Margaret Townsend, Andrew Brown and John MacGregor, won 6-3.

You can learn more about all things Ottery St Mary Tennis Club by visiting their website at http://www.otterystmarytennisclub.com

Most Read

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Seafood restaurant confirms bid for ‘wonderful’ Drill Hall

Rockfish restaurant opening night. Picture: Rockfish

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

Couple’s car covered with black paint by vandals

Haydn and Marilyn Thomas' car which was vandalised. Picture: Marilyn Thomas

Jason Donovan stops by Sidmouth to help pick-up plastic

Jason Donovan visited Sidmouth beach last Sunday. Pictures: (Sidmouth Beach) Alex Walton, (Jason Donovan) Andrew Hurley, Wikimedia Commons

Most Read

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Seafood restaurant confirms bid for ‘wonderful’ Drill Hall

Rockfish restaurant opening night. Picture: Rockfish

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

Couple’s car covered with black paint by vandals

Haydn and Marilyn Thomas' car which was vandalised. Picture: Marilyn Thomas

Jason Donovan stops by Sidmouth to help pick-up plastic

Jason Donovan visited Sidmouth beach last Sunday. Pictures: (Sidmouth Beach) Alex Walton, (Jason Donovan) Andrew Hurley, Wikimedia Commons

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth RC’s Laura sets PB at Exeter 10k

Sidmouth RCs Laura Broughton after the Exeter 10k. Picture SRC

Sidmouth Friday Stableford success for Richard Seaver

Golf club and ball

Two fine wins for Ottery St Mary Tennis Club teams

Tennis - generic picture

Sidmouth doctor speaks out over struggling GPs and lack of extra funding

Dr Ed Morris from the Sid Valley Practice, (right) who is retiring after more than 30 years of service. Dr Morris is pictured with Dr. Joe Stych, his replacement.

BBC’s ‘Bargain Hunt’ coming to town

Bargain Hunt teams in action at Exeter's Antiques and Collectors' Fair at Westpoint
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists