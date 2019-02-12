Two fine wins for Ottery St Mary Tennis Club teams

Ottery St Mary tennis club teams enjoyed a successful February.

In an early February away match at Budleigh Salterton, the Otters team, comprising of, Margaret Townsend, Sally Dowle, Kevin Tratt and Andrew Brown played some terrific tennis on their way to a 7-4 success.

A fortnight later, back in action, and this time away at Teign Valley A, the team, comprising of Val Stringer, Margaret Townsend, Andrew Brown and John MacGregor, won 6-3.

You can learn more about all things Ottery St Mary Tennis Club by visiting their website at http://www.otterystmarytennisclub.com