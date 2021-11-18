News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Two hockey highlights in a tough weekend

Andrew Coley

Published: 12:00 AM November 18, 2021
SOHC Results

SOHC Results - Credit: SOHC

It was a disappointing weekend for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club, with most of the teams losing heavily but there were two notable exceptions. 
 
The men’s second team claimed their third win in a row with victory over West Dorset 2. 
Playing at home, for the first time in three weeks, the side won, 1-0. 
 
On the ladies’ side of the club, the first team came out on the right side of a nine-goal thriller, defeating Taunton Civil Service 5-4. 
 
The men’s first-team losing 5-0 in their away match against Taunton Vale 2 and the men’s third-team took on the league leaders, going down 1-5 to North Devon 2. 
 
Both the ladies’ second and third teams lost 5-0, with the seconds playing at home against Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets 1 and the thirds away against Exe 4. The ladies’ fourth team also lost, 4-0, away against Isca and Exeter University 7. 

Hockey
Sidmouth News
Ottery St Mary News

