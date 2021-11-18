Two hockey highlights in a tough weekend

It was a disappointing weekend for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club, with most of the teams losing heavily but there were two notable exceptions.



The men’s second team claimed their third win in a row with victory over West Dorset 2.

Playing at home, for the first time in three weeks, the side won, 1-0.



On the ladies’ side of the club, the first team came out on the right side of a nine-goal thriller, defeating Taunton Civil Service 5-4.



The men’s first-team losing 5-0 in their away match against Taunton Vale 2 and the men’s third-team took on the league leaders, going down 1-5 to North Devon 2.



Both the ladies’ second and third teams lost 5-0, with the seconds playing at home against Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets 1 and the thirds away against Exe 4. The ladies’ fourth team also lost, 4-0, away against Isca and Exeter University 7.