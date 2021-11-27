Two late Dart tries secure Sidmouth U14 win over Cullompton

After a scoreless first quarter, Cullompton were now playing with the wind and, despite the best efforts of the defence, the gap just couldn’t be closed and Cully got a deserved try.

In response, some great scrummaging and mauling from our forwards, notably Jerry “the beast” Min, meant that Josh Stansfield broke the defensive line for a Sidmouth try. It was hard yards through the middle from several players before the ball was once again in Josh’s hands for another try.

Cully put together another good set of phases to get their speedster off down the touchline. A sterling effort from Dara wasn’t enough and we were back even at the end of the quarter.

Sidmouth again set up camp in Cully’s 22 and Henry Dart barrelled through for a well-deserved try. A few more scrums, mauls and rucks and the ball was again in Henry’s hands to sprint away for the decisive try to round off a great match.

Sidmouth on the attack - Credit: Simon Horn

Sidmouth v Cully - Credit: Simon Horn



