Umbrella win is a case of ‘girl power’ and Sidmouth outdoor bowling season ends with another splendid Final Drive

Anita resting during the Sidmouth Bowls Club Final Drive. Picture: CAROL SMITH Archant

Tuesday was a very sad occasion for Sidmouth bowlers as it heralded the final day of the outdoor season, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris in full swing at he Sidmouth Bowls Club Final Drive. Picture: CAROL SMITH Chris in full swing at he Sidmouth Bowls Club Final Drive. Picture: CAROL SMITH

It has certainly been a very strange year for everyone. Weather wise its been a wonderful summer, but for us bowlers, it’s been a short season.

Normally we’d play outdoors for a full five months, but, because of the Coronavirus pandemic, this particular outdoor campaign ran for three short months.

That said, for those members that joined for the short season, they certainly enjoyed themselves.

The final action that brought the curtain down on the season was the ‘Final Drive’.

Ann, Chris, Mary, Jean and Paddy, 'the support team' at the Sidmouth Bowls Club Final Drive. Picture: CAROL SMITH Ann, Chris, Mary, Jean and Paddy, 'the support team' at the Sidmouth Bowls Club Final Drive. Picture: CAROL SMITH

It was once again organised by David ‘Tiger’ Timms and John ‘Mentor’ Mason.

The turnout of players was excellent and there were some 40 plus involved.

At the conclusion, the winning triples team was the one of Tony Anthony, Liz Boyle and Allan Davies with a great plus score.

The prizes were a little unusual this time; not the normal bottles of wine, but some very healthy bags of apples!

John, Maggie, Zena and Chris at the Sidmouth Bowls Club Final Drive. Picture: CAROL SMITH John, Maggie, Zena and Chris at the Sidmouth Bowls Club Final Drive. Picture: CAROL SMITH

Maybe David thinks we need to be healthier, or perhaps a more likely reason is that he got them at a very reduced rate from a local greengrocer friend?

After the first few weeks of the mixed Umbrella Competition, I mentioned that Janet and Stewart Thomson were both vying for top spot.

Well would you believe it after the final game they both finished on top, well Janet just a little ahead of Stewart.

I think that calls for a one last big call of ‘girl power’!

Sidmouth Bowls Club Umbrella winner Janet. Picture: CAROL SMIOTH Sidmouth Bowls Club Umbrella winner Janet. Picture: CAROL SMIOTH

Umbrella runner-up Stewart at Sidmouth Bowls Club. Picture: CAROL SMITH Umbrella runner-up Stewart at Sidmouth Bowls Club. Picture: CAROL SMITH

Tony, Liz and Allan who made up the winning team in the Sidmouth Bowls Club Final Drive. Picture; CAROL SMITH Tony, Liz and Allan who made up the winning team in the Sidmouth Bowls Club Final Drive. Picture; CAROL SMITH