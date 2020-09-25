Umbrella win is a case of ‘girl power’ and Sidmouth outdoor bowling season ends with another splendid Final Drive
Tuesday was a very sad occasion for Sidmouth bowlers as it heralded the final day of the outdoor season, writes Carol Smith.
It has certainly been a very strange year for everyone. Weather wise its been a wonderful summer, but for us bowlers, it’s been a short season.
Normally we’d play outdoors for a full five months, but, because of the Coronavirus pandemic, this particular outdoor campaign ran for three short months.
That said, for those members that joined for the short season, they certainly enjoyed themselves.
The final action that brought the curtain down on the season was the ‘Final Drive’.
It was once again organised by David ‘Tiger’ Timms and John ‘Mentor’ Mason.
The turnout of players was excellent and there were some 40 plus involved.
At the conclusion, the winning triples team was the one of Tony Anthony, Liz Boyle and Allan Davies with a great plus score.
The prizes were a little unusual this time; not the normal bottles of wine, but some very healthy bags of apples!
Maybe David thinks we need to be healthier, or perhaps a more likely reason is that he got them at a very reduced rate from a local greengrocer friend?
After the first few weeks of the mixed Umbrella Competition, I mentioned that Janet and Stewart Thomson were both vying for top spot.
Well would you believe it after the final game they both finished on top, well Janet just a little ahead of Stewart.
I think that calls for a one last big call of ‘girl power’!
