Unbeaten run continues for SOHC men's 2nd XI

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's 2nd XI continued their unbeaten run as they drew 3-3 with visiting Minehead, but they had to come from behind as they trailed 3-1 early in the second half.

In a bright start, SOHC took the lead when John Mutter half volleyed home from a nice flick on at the top of the D.

Minehead hit back and punished some sloppy passing with a couple of clinical finishes and it was the Somerset side who went into the interval with a 2-1 lead.

Early in the second half Minehead went 3-1 up, but then the home side found a new gear and a second from Mutter halved the deficit to 3-2.

It was no more than they deserved for a stirring second half fightback when Josh Cressall netted from a short corner to see honours end even.