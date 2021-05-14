News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Unbeaten run ends for young Otters

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM May 14, 2021   
Ottery striker Ollie Milton in action against Cranbrook Utd

Ottery striker Ollie Milton in action against Cranbrook Utd - Credit: Stephen Upsher

Ottery U15s run of four games unbeaten came to an end on Saturday as the East Devon side was defeated 3-0 by local rivals Cranbrook Utd. 
However, the game was effectively a 'dead rubber' with both teams already through to the last four of this end-of-season 'Champions League' style competition. 
The Otters can now look forward to a semi-final at home to South Molton, a side they beat 4-2 earlier in the competition. 
Played in atrocious conditions, Cranbrook opened the scoring on six minutes before the Otters responded with Seb Copp and Jake Blackmore both testing the home ‘keeper. 
A deflected goal doubled the Cranbrook lead and they sealed the victory when a high-looping free kick caught the wind and sailed high over ‘keeper Hembrow's head and into the net. 
At the final whistle, manager Addy Carpenter praised his players for their battling efforts against a strong and physical Cranbrook.  

